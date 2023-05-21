StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kirby (NYSE:KEX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $71.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.95. Kirby has a 1 year low of $55.03 and a 1 year high of $76.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $139,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,717.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $55,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,105.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $412,383. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kirby

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 12,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 22,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 19,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

Featured Articles

