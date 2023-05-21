StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Knowles (NYSE:KN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

Shares of KN stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.58. Knowles has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.30 million for the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 64.08%.

Insider Transactions at Knowles

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knowles

In other news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 12,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $202,725.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,772 shares in the company, valued at $843,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Knowles by 496.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Knowles by 160.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Knowles by 201.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.