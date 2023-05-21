StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 5,899,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,448,222. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,572,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,694,000 after buying an additional 11,428,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after buying an additional 8,948,708 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after buying an additional 6,537,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $252,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

