StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 43,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The firm has a market cap of $338.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.32%.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Abel bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,079.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Noone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,993 shares of company stock worth $95,422 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 579.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Further Reading

