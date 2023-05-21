StockNews.com Begins Coverage on New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NJR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $55.84.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.32 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 5,000 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $250,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,814.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 116.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

