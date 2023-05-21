StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NXST. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $160.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. Nexstar Media Group has a twelve month low of $152.29 and a twelve month high of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.57 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 430 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $69,578.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,952.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,313. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nexstar Media Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

