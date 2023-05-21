StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

OIS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oil States International from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Oil States International Stock Up 1.6 %

Oil States International stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $448.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75. Oil States International has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $10.47.

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Oil States International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,247,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 175,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oil States International in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,320,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

