StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $68.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.85. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after buying an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.