StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company's stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Proto Labs Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $53.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proto Labs Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,547,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth $3,940,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Featured Articles

