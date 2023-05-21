StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.
Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.08. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $53.00.
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
