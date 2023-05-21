StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

PFS has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFS stock opened at $15.83 on Thursday. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Lista acquired 1,500 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,069.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 4,560 shares of company stock worth $83,653 in the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 96,877 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 208,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,360 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 114,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

