StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.50 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $69.94.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $409,461.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,482 shares in the company, valued at $373,557.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,641,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,203,428,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488,284 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $141,476,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth about $134,900,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

Further Reading

