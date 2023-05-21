StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $203.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KWR opened at $209.04 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $129.06 and a 52-week high of $216.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -580.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $500.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.29 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.74%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -483.33%.

Insider Transactions at Quaker Chemical

In related news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael F. Barry sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,025,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert T. Traub sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $748,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,408 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,360 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quaker Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 17.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quaker Chemical

(Get Rating)

Quaker Houghton engages in the business of developing, producing, and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.