StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Up 3.1 %

RYAM traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $4.34. The company had a trading volume of 715,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,170. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rayonier Advanced Materials ( NYSE:RYAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas I. Morgan purchased 12,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,121.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,938.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 89,195 shares of company stock worth $400,451 over the last quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of high purity cellulose, paperboard, and high-yield pulp products. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp. The High Purity Cellulose segment manufactures and markets high purity cellulose, which is sold as either cellulose specialties or commodity products in the U.S., Canada, and France.

