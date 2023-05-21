StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

RRX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Up 0.3 %

RRX stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,845. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.40.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 39.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.8% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

