StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $850.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $759.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $788.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,108,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.