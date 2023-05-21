StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $850.21.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $759.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $837.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $788.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $758.18.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 64,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $4,108,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

