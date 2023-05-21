StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Renasant from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.67.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. Renasant has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $41.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $221.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

In related news, EVP Curtis J. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Renasant news, EVP Curtis J. Perry bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 70,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,597.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Foy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $77,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,878.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,500 shares of company stock worth $337,350. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 29.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 241,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 55,262 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 247.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 32,483 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 34.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 127,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 32,360 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

