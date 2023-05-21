StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ResMed (NYSE:RMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RMD. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $259.00.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $224.51. The company had a trading volume of 517,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.97. ResMed has a 52 week low of $192.85 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total value of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.30, for a total transaction of $119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $7,143,067. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

