StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RCKY. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Rocky Brands has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

Rocky Brands ( NASDAQ:RCKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 103.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 801 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 485.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Rocky Brands by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brands include Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

Further Reading

