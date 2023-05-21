StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on SMTC. Northland Securities started coverage on Semtech in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.
Semtech Stock Down 1.2 %
SMTC stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Semtech has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $65.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.69.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
