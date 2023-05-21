StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $267.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Announces Dividend

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $28.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Long Path Partners LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 657,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 135,588 shares during the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP raised its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 85,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 67,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.