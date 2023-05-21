StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $128.46.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPG opened at $105.36 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Read More

