StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $192.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $29,181.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Southern First Bancshares news, Director Anna T. Locke purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,472.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 717 shares in the company, valued at $29,181.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,231 shares of company stock worth $345,954. 7.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,558,000 after buying an additional 117,405 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 645,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,153,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 550,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,919 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 429,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 406,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

See Also

