StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SPX Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded SPX Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

SPXC stock opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.78 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.03%. SPX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SPX Technologies will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX Technologies news, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total transaction of $1,302,919.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,019.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $795,421.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,302,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 17,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $1,302,919.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,124 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,019.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,095 shares of company stock valued at $4,929,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,805,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,629,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,390,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 1,934.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 252,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 239,685 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,265,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,018,000 after purchasing an additional 160,366 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Rating)

SPX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply of infrastructure equipment. It operates through the HVAC and Detection and Measurement segments. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions to the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

