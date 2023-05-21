StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Compass Point cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 1,077,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,901. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $12.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $244.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

