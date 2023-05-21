StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on The Hackett Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut The Hackett Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,679. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $542.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $23.42.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.05 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

