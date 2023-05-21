StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $890.00 to $980.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $870.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $834.71.

NYSE:TDG opened at $822.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $751.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $696.77. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.00. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total value of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,513 shares of company stock valued at $22,944,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

