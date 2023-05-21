StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Weibo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

Institutional Trading of Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 4.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth $40,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Stories

