StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.90.
Weibo Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Weibo has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57.
Institutional Trading of Weibo
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Weibo in the first quarter worth $40,000. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
