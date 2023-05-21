StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $97.41 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.26 and a 12-month high of $107.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Announces Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

