StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Woodward from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Woodward from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.25.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of WWD stock opened at $109.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.03. Woodward has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $116.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,940.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.61 per share, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,940.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla purchased 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Woodward by 226.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.