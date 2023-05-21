StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Xunlei Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xunlei

About Xunlei

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new position in Xunlei in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Xunlei by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xunlei by 105.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 62,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Articles

