StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Xunlei Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of XNET opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.22. Xunlei has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.59.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $96.96 million for the quarter.
About Xunlei
Xunlei Ltd. is a holding company, which provides shared cloud computing and blockchain technology services. It provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient internet experience. The company was founded by Sheng Long Zou and Hao Cheng in December 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
