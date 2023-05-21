StockNews.com Downgrades Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Mammoth Energy Services Trading Up 1.8 %

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.95. 83,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,257. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65. Mammoth Energy Services has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $188.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services ( NASDAQ:TUSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $102.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

