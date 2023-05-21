StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.59 and a 52 week high of $28.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $90,445.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $103,802.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

