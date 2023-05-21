StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Genesis Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Price Performance

Genesis Energy stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $790.60 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 83,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 162,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.