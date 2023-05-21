StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on HSBC from GBX 683 ($8.56) to GBX 671 ($8.41) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.14) to GBX 730 ($9.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.52) to GBX 900 ($11.27) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.71) to GBX 800 ($10.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $729.60.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The firm has a market cap of $153.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.46%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 40.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HSBC by 77.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in HSBC by 286.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

