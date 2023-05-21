StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

ICUI has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 51job restated a maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ICU Medical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ICUI traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,181. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.91 and a 200 day moving average of $169.67. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $128.90 and a 1 year high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,678 shares in the company, valued at $818,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICU Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Stories

