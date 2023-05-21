StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

ITT Price Performance

ITT stock opened at $82.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day moving average is $84.56. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. ITT has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $95.18.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in ITT by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,167,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its position in ITT by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in ITT by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

