StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of NYSE MUR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. 1,725,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,650. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.71.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $841.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is 13.63%.

In other Murphy Oil news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $509,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,192.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,435,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 384,880 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 41,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 689.1% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 583,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after buying an additional 509,228 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the first quarter valued at about $18,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

