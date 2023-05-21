StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Trading Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. Pioneer Power Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

