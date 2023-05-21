StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.33.

PRTA traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.82. The stock had a trading volume of 445,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,852. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.46. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 232.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prothena news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,765,350 in the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Prothena by 430.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

