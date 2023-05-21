StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 10.73% and a positive return on equity of 27.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 19,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $192,195.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,828.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,346,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 54.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 23,298,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,179,950 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,158,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,564,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441,883 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.