StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WidePoint (NYSE:WYY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSE WYY opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. WidePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.13.
About WidePoint
