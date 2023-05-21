Stratis (STRAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.86 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.86 million and $930,797.26 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.49 or 0.00001801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stratis has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,818.61 or 0.06711204 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00053983 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00039097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,304,735 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.