Stride (NYSE:LRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stride from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Stride Stock Up 0.2 %

Stride stock opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.54. Stride has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.97 million. Stride had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stride will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stride by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Stride by 3.4% during the first quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name.

