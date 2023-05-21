Strike Price Reaches $12.03 on Major Exchanges (STRK)

Strike (STRK) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. During the last seven days, Strike has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Strike has a total market capitalization of $44.80 million and $1.28 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can now be bought for about $12.03 or 0.00044915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Strike Profile

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,725,061 tokens. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official website is strike.org.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

