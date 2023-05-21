Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.03. The company had a trading volume of 100,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,445. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $149.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

