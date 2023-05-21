Substratum (SUB) Trading Down 23.7% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $138,709.05 and approximately $2.25 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036221 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

