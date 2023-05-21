Sui Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 20th. Sui has a total market cap of $598.91 million and $76.63 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for about $1.13 or 0.00004162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.12116619 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $107,926,937.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

