Sui Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $568.21 Million (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, Sui has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Sui has a total market cap of $568.21 million and $159.27 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00004015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001370 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 528,273,718 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 528,273,718 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.13582063 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $75,957,810.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.