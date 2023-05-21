sUSD One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.24 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $48.23 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gala (GALA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 48,377,958 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.