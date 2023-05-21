SVB Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 288.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,520 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 95,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,868 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,913,000. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $7,337,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,875,071.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,950,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares valued at $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.2 %

BX stock opened at $83.08 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.33.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

